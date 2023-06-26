Former president took a photo with children before the clash with Botafogo at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to the Palmeiras game against Botafogo this Sunday (June 25, 2023) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP).

In videos shared by the politician’s team, it is possible to observe a man who lifts his Palmeiras shirt for Bolsonaro to autograph his chest. “I’m going to tattoo today, eh?”said the supporter.

Bolsonaro also took a picture with several children who were in the arena. All wore the Palmeiras shirt. One of the parents was holding a green and yellow blouse, the colors of the Brazilian flag.

Already in the stands, the ex-president made selfies with palmeirenses who were in the wing in front of him. Many smiled and waved at Bolsonaro.

Watch (3min8s):

Palmeiras’ game against Botafogo started at 4 pm.