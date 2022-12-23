The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed a presidential decree granting a Christmas pardon for police and military personnel. Penalty forgiveness is humanitarian for people who are no longer a danger to society. The decree was published in this Friday’s edition (23.Dec.2022) of the GIVE 🇧🇷Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (110 KB).

The Chief Executive granted the benefit in the other years of his government: 2019, 2020 and 2021. The pardon can only be offered by presidential decree to Brazilians or foreigners. It can be full or partial, when the sentence to be served is reduced – this is the so-called “commutation” of the sentence.

The decree grants pardon to public agents that make up the national public security system. Federal police, civil police, military police, firefighters, among others who, in the exercise of their functions or as a result of them, have committed unintentional crimes are benefited. The decree contemplates military personnel from the Armed Forces who acted in Law and Order Guarantee operations.

Pardon of sentence is also applied to convicts who, after committing the crime, have been affected by paraplegia, tetraplegia or blindness; have a permanent serious illness that imposes severe limitations; or who are seriously ill, in the terminal stage.

The possibility of pardon is foreseen in the Federal Constitution and in the Penal Execution Law🇧🇷 Serious crimes are excluded from the scope of the pardon, such as, for example, heinous crimes, torture, related to criminal organizations, terrorism, drug trafficking, pedophilia and corruption.

Also not included in the decree are convicts who have committed serious disciplinary infractions.