The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will attend the funeral of Samuel Wesley Cosmo this Saturday (3.Feb.2024). Cosmo was a military police officer for Rota. He died on Friday (Feb 2), aged 35, after being shot in the face during an operation in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The body will be buried in the Araçá cemetery, in the west of São Paulo, at 3 pm. Bolsonaro was in Angra dos Reis (RJ).