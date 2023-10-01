Former president was greeted by shouts of “myth” when he arrived at a bookstore in Brasília for Tiago Pavinatto’s event

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went on Saturday (September 29, 2023) to the launch and autograph session of the book “Da Silva: the great fake news of the left”, by the former presenter of Young pan Tiago Pavinatto. The event was held at the Leitura bookstore, in ParkShoppingin Brasília (DF).

In a video published on social media, it is possible to see the moment when Bolsonaro is welcomed by Pavinatto at the bookstore amid shouts of “myth” by some people who were present. The 2 pose for a photo while supporters take photos and celebrate the former president’s presence.

Watch (1min21s):

Through your profile on Instagram, Pavinatto also shared a recording with Bolsonaro during the event. “Illustrious presence at the launch in Brasília. And the queue is still long”, he wrote. Titled “Da Silva: the great fake news of the left; The profile of a well-known criminal known by his nickname Lampião”, the work covers the story of the cangaceiro.

PAVINATTO’S DISMISSAL

On Tuesday (Aug 22), the Young pan fired presenter Tiago Pavinatto after he refused to make a retraction because of a speech about TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) judge Airton Vieira. Analyst Rodolfo Mariz was also dismissed.

Pavinatto and Mariz participated in the program “Frontline”. The two were talking about a decision by Vieira in which he cleared a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. The analyst criticized the decision and called the judge a “tramp” –read the full statements below.

Soon after Mariz’s offense, Pavinatto interrupts his colleague and says the following: “You should not use adjectives when commenting on the news. Because it can cause problems to call a judge a slut who calls a 13-year-old girl a slut. That’s what I was going to say”.

About 30 minutes after the dialogue described above, Pavinatto announced live that he had received a request from Jovem Pan’s management. “issue with the judge”. The presenter refused: “I’m not going to retract a person who makes public money, frees a pedophile and still calls the 13-year-old victim a slut”.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2023), Pavinatto recalled the episode during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel. He denied having offended the magistrate. He said he had only regretted that he could not call the judge “tramp”.