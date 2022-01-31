(Corrects 4th paragraph of report published on 01/27, to make it clear that Telegram is not a Russian app; it started in Russia and is now based in Dubai)

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the government “is dealing” with the case of the messaging app Telegram, which came into the sights of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for being the only network, so far, to not having responded to requests to control the circulation of fake news.

The president’s speech came after comments from supporters, as he left Palácio da Alvorada. A man asks about Telegram, and Bolsonaro replies: “It is cowardly what they are trying to do with Brazil.”

Then, a supporter complains that they would be wanting to “cut our communication”, to which Bolsonaro says he will not comment, but responds: “We are dealing with it.”

Despite still actively using other networks such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, the president and his top aides, as well as his children, have significantly increased posts on Telegram. The application that started in Russia, and is now based in Dubai, does not limit the size of groups, as WhatsApp does, nor does it prevent the mass distribution of messages.

There is also, so far, no measure to control the distribution of fake news, hate messages or similar. The application has not, until today, representation in Brazil, which allows it to evade judicial determinations or the action of the Brazilian Justice.

The TSE is trying to cooperate with the aim of combating the spread of false information, and the president of the court, Luís Roberto Barroso, sent a letter to the executive director of the application, Pavel Durov, asking for a meeting to try to include Telegram in the negotiation already done with others.

So far without success, the TSE is even considering barring Telegram during the Brazilian elections this year.

A quick search of the app shows that Telegram has become a breeding ground for fake news and misinformation. Groups dedicated to topics such as discrediting vaccines against Covid-19, spreading news about a supposed new communist world order and other denialist topics abound. There is no control over messages.

(Reporting by Lisandra ParaguassuEdited by Alexandre Caverni)

