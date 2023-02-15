The former Brazilian president concretizes his plans. Jair Bolsonaro intends to return to his homeland in March to lead the opposition, as he explained In an interview with the diary The Wall Street Journal held in Orlando, the first since he left power and traveled to Florida two days before the end of his term. His words are the most precise indication that he has given so far about the future of the ex-president of the extreme right, who on January 1 lost his immunity. Bolsonaro is being investigated in many cases, including for encouraging the coup acts on January 8 in Brasilia.

“The right-wing movement is alive and we will keep going,” he tells reporters. He details that his intention is to lead the opposition against the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won the elections by the minimum in October. He explains the former president that he intends to join forces with his allies in Congress to promote a liberal agenda in the economy, fight the right to abortion and defend the liberalization of weapons. Lula has managed to keep an ally at the head of the Senate, but the president of the Chamber of Deputies is close to the former president and his allies dominate the lower house.

The Supreme Court of Brazil is investigating Bolsonaro for having instigated the violent assault against Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court, carried out by thousands of his followers with the apparent connivance of the military and police. About a thousand of them remain in jail while the police continue their raids to identify those who promoted, financed and perpetrated the attacks.

Bolsonaro, who for months led a campaign to question the legitimacy of electronic ballot boxes, offers a more nuanced opinion on the elections in the interview with the American newspaper. He admits that “losing is part of the process” and adds: “I’m not saying there was fraud, but the process was flawed.”

The ultra-rightist timidly condemned the assault on the powers in Brasilia and now makes it clear to the wsj that he does not believe it was an attempted coup: “Coup, what coup? Where were the commander, the troops, the bombs? ”, he wonders and insists on his innocence, that he was thousands of kilometers from the capital of Brazil.

From the moment it became clear to him that he could lose the election, Bolsonaro seemed to be following Donald Trump’s instruction manual. His campaign against the security of the polls, his insistence on sowing doubts about the recount and the appeal that he presented to the electoral authorities after the defeat – rejected in 24 hours – followed the line of the American. But, unlike Trump, Bolsonaro was in Florida on the day of the Brasilia assault.

Furthermore, the Brazilian has measured his words very carefully since he lost the election. He plunged into almost absolute silence and his statements have been few and measured. He knows that he is in the sights of many.

