On June 30, the TSE made the former president ineligible for 8 years; on Monday (August 7), the defense appealed against the decision

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has said that he will have to “work harder” in 2026, if it is in fact out of the electoral race. On June 30, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) made the former chief executive ineligible for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. His defense, however, appealed the decision on Monday (7.Aug.2023).

“I don’t know how I’m going to be at 26 [em referência às eleições de 2026], whether I will remain ineligible or not. A lot can happen, but, you can be sure, I’m ineligible, I think I’ll work a lot harder than eligible. You’ll have to choose a reasonable, good name, so you can assume and not betray. When 1 senator, 2, half a dozen federal (deputies) betray, then, you can take it. Now, a president has to take over and take it seriously. Set up a technical ministry and have the Senate on your side”declared in interview to the channel I updated yourecorded on August 1st and published this Sunday (Aug 13th).

Watch (55s):