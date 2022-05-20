The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the marriage of the former president Squid (EN) with sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. “I want to know if any poor people were invited to his wedding [Lula] yesterday”said during live on YouTube this Thursday (May 19, 2022).

Bolsonaro also questioned whether, at the wedding, someone from the MTST (Landless Workers Movement) or a quilombola had attended, saying that “so far” didn’t know about anyone.

Lula married Janja on Wednesday (May 18, 2022), in São Paulo. The event brought together politicians, artists and celebrities.

Among the guests were singer Gilberto Gil and his daughter Bela Gil, former BBB Gil do Vigor and singers Daniela Mercury and Teresa Cristina. Among politicians, Gleisi Hoffmann (EN), Fernando Haddad (EN), Geraldo Alckmin(PSB), Dilma Rousseff (EN) and Marcelo Freixo (PSB).

Bolsonaro supporters shared memes mocking the former president’s marriage.

With more than 16,000 tweets on the topic, the hashtag #CasamentoBandido was among the most commented topics on Twitter.

Users of the social network asked if any minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) would participate in the wedding. The Court is one of the most frequent targets of President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s main rival in the electoral race.

