Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 21:58

Former President Jair Bolsonaro asked the Federal Supreme Court for access to the testimonies of the former commanders of the Army, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, and of the Air Force, Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos Baptista Júnior, in Operation Tempus Veritatis – investigation into an alleged coup attempt by State. Bolsonaro's defense says that the military's testimonies are 'crucial'.

Freire Gomes confirmed to the PF his participation in meetings, attended by Bolsonaro, in which a 'coup draft' was discussed. Baptista Júnior would also have followed the general's line of testimony. The brigadier spoke out against the idea of ​​a coup, making clear, in meetings, his 'legalist position'.

Bolsonaro's request was forwarded this Wednesday, 6th, to the office of minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigation that places the former president at the center of a coup plot that would even involve the arrest of the president of the Superior Electoral Court.

Bolsonaro's defense – led by lawyers Paulo Amador da Cunha Bueno and Fábio Wajngarten – argues that, since Moraes authorized access to the investigation files, on February 19, there has been 'significant progress' in the investigation.

“In this context, it is undoubted that the terms of hearing statements already carried out constitute elements that have already been effectively documented, thus making it imperative to include the aforementioned terms in order to guarantee immediate access to them by the defense”, they maintain.