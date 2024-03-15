According to Baptista Jr., the then Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, told the former president that the 2022 election took place in a “legal manner”

The former commander of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) Carlos Baptista Jr. said in a statement to the PF (Federal Police) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) consulted the then attorney general of the Union, Bruno Bianco, about the possibility of carrying out an “act” against the results of the elections.

According to the lieutenant brigadier, Bianco told Bolsonaro that the 2022 elections took place “legal way”. “There would be no legal alternative to contesting the election results”Baptista Jr. would have said. Here is the complete (PDF – 5 MB).

Bolsonaro's meeting with Bianco would have been held on November 1, 2023. The then Defense Minister, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, and the commanders of the Armed Forces would also have participated in the meeting.

At the time, according to the testimony of the former head of the FAB, Bolsonaro would have criticized the result of the 2022 elections. According to Baptista, all participants would have responded that “there had been no fraud in the elections”.

Baptista Júnior told the PF that, after the meeting between the then President of the Republic and the Attorney General of the Union, he assessed that “the environment was controlled” and that the former president would not try to reverse the result.

OPERATION TEMPUS VERITATIS

On February 8, 2024, the PF launched operation Tempus Veritatis (from Latin, “Time of Truth”) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies for an alleged coup attempt to try to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netoformer ministers of the Bolsonaro government and representatives of the Armed Forces.

PF report sent to the STF states that Bolsonaro received an alleged draft requesting the arrest of ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, in addition to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The draft would have been the subject of meetings called by Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada with members of his government and active military personnel.

