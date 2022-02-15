President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed this Tuesday (15) in Moscow, the capital of Russia, where he will meet with the nation’s leader, Vladimir Putin, to discuss matters relating to the relationship between the two countries in the areas of trade, defense and energy. One of the main interests of the Brazilian delegation is to guarantee the supply of fertilizers, largely imported from Russia and Belarus (Belarus), to Brazilian agribusiness.

The meeting with Putin comes at a time of heightened tension in the region and warnings from Western powers of a possible Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. The Russian president sent about 100,000 troops to the borders with Ukraine, in an attempt to dissuade the neighbor from joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and prevent the expansion of the Western alliance over the region.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it is reducing the number of troops on the border with Ukraine. According to the ministry’s spokesman, some troops in the southern and western districts are returning to their bases, after completing military exercises. European leaders said they were wary of a partial withdrawal and would look at the size of the demobilization before revising the warning of a likely Russian invasion of Ukraine. Military exercises continue in other parts of the border.

Bolsonaro is not expected to address the delicate situation between the two neighboring countries on his visit to the Kremlin, but the matter will likely be addressed at the meeting between the foreign ministers and defense ministers of Brazil and Russia.

Brazil’s position on the military situation in the region is to avoid unilateral sanctions and an invasion of Ukraine. Before boarding, this Monday (14), Bolsonaro said that he will “hope for peace”. On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, who is accompanying the president on this trip, spoke by telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and, according to the Foreign Ministry, “reiterated the Brazilian position in favor of the peaceful resolution of disputes and the of the issue at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), where Brazil occupies a seat in 2022-2023”.

Check out the official agenda of President Jair Bolsonaro in Russia:

Times are in Moscow time, that is, six hours more than Brasilia time.

9:00 am – Ceremony of Floral Apposition at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

13:00 – Meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin

13:30 – Lunch in honor of the President of the Republic offered by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin

14:40 – Statement to the Press

16:30 – Meeting with the President of the State Duma, Deputy Vyacheslav Volodin

17:45 – Brazil-Russia Business Meeting

On Wednesday night, Bolsonaro and his entourage depart for Budapest, Hungary, where they will be received by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.