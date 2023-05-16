Former president Jair Bolsonaro is already at the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), in Brasília, to testify about the adulteration of his vaccination card. The deposition will be made within the framework of Operation Venire. Bolsonaro arrived at the PF in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (16).

The operation also investigates tampering with the vaccination card of the former president’s daughter, Laura, as well as his former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa. Investigators will also clarify doubts about financial transactions made by the assistant to pay Bolsonaro’s family debts. These movements were observed during the analysis of the material seized by the PF.

Launched on May 3, the operation had as one of its targets a search and seizure warrant the residence of the former president. On the same day, when leaving the PF headquarters in Brasília, Bolsonaro’s defense lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, said that the former president would only testify after having access to the operation records.

He, however, added that “all of Brazil knows the president’s position on the vaccine”, and that “vaccine is a personal decision”. “It is up to the president and each one to decide whether to take a vaccine or not, and the president’s opinion regarding vaccination is notorious and the whole of Brazil knows about it,” he said at the time.

According to the PF, the articulation for issuing counterfeit cards of vaccination for covid-19 was carried out by the assistant Mauro Cid Barbolsa.

A immunization would have been carried out at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Parque Peruche, in São Paulo, on July 19, 2021. According to the municipality, despite having the registration of the Vacivida system with Bolsonaro’s CPF, UBS never provided health care to the former president, nor received the lot of vaccine cited in the registry. Furthermore, the professional registered as a supposed vaccinator never worked at that unit.

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) reported that there is an ongoing summary preliminary investigation (IPS), which began in the last days of the previous government, involving a complaint of tampering with the vaccination card of former President Jair Bolsonaro.