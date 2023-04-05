the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived at the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília this Wednesday (April 5, 2023) to testify about the jewelry case. The PF investigates the receipt of jewelry by the former president of the government of Saudi Arabia, which have an estimated value of more than R$ 16.5 million. Other hearings are held by the PF simultaneously, including Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s assistant while he held office in Planalto.