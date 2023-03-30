Former president left the country the day before handing over the presidency to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived on Wednesday night (29.Mar.2023) at the airport in Orlando, Florida (United States), to board a flight back to Brazil. Bolsonaro left the country on December 30, 2022, 2 days before handing over the Presidency to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).