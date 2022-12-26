9 days before the end of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former adviser Mosart Aragão Pereira, 53 years old, was appointed as Health coordinator of the People Management Directorate of the Special Administration Secretariat of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The nomination was published last Friday (23.Dec.2022) and the ordinance came out this Monday (26.Dec) at Official Diary of the Union, signed by the portfolio’s executive secretary, Mario Fernandes. Here’s the full of the concierge (65 KB).

Mosart was one of Bolsonaro’s closest advisers since the beginning of his term. While in office, he accompanied the president’s official commitments, international trips and motorcycles.

The former adviser left office in June 2022 to become apply to the position of state deputy for São Paulo, but was not elected.