BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Victor Godoy Veiga, who was the executive secretary of the Ministry of Education, to interim the post of minister after Milton Ribeiro resigned amid allegations of irregularities.

The appointment was published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Union. It is not yet known whether Veiga, who is a career servant of the Comptroller General of the Union, will be kept as minister or changed later. Both the evangelical bench in Congress and Centrão are already talking about names to occupy the post left by Ribeiro.

The former minister left office on Monday, after a series of complaints that he had authorized the action of two evangelical pastors without any official connection with the government to act in the negotiation and release of funds from the MEC to city halls.

The denunciations, made by the newspapers Estado de S. Paulo and Folha de S.Paulo, showed that the pastors asked for money to file projects for the city halls and then release the funds. The former minister denies having committed any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

