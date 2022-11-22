President chose minister and advisor for positions with a 3-year term; Commission will assist Lula and new government team

Less than 2 months before leaving the Presidency, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appointed 2 allies to the Public Ethics Commission. The collegiate is linked to the Presidency and will have Minister Célio Faria Júnior (Secretary of Government) and João Henrique Nascimento de Freitas, who is currently a special advisor to the Presidency, as new members. The term of office is 3 years.

The nominations were published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union on Friday (18.Nov.2022). Here’s the full of decrees (1 MB).

The Commission is an advisory body made up of 7 non-remunerated members. It has the function of assisting the president and ministers.

The group acts in consultations on conflict of interests and analyzes, by denunciation or ex officio, conducts in disagreement with the norms foreseen in the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration. The new appointees by Bolsonaro should act directly to help the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its ministerial team.

It is possible to have the mandate renewed for another 3 years. Currently, Edson Leonardo Dalescio Sá Teles, Antonio Carlos Vasconcellos Nóbrega, Francisco Bruno Neto, Edvaldo Nilo de Almeida and Fábio Prieto de Souza are members of the Ethics Committee.

Before taking charge of the Government Secretariat, Célio Faria Júnior was also head of Bolsonaro’s personal office and chief advisor of the Presidency’s special advisory. He took over as minister in March 2022.

In addition to the Ethics Council and despite his absence from the Planalto, Bolsonaro also appointed the former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machadodefeated in the elections, for the presidency of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism) for a term of 4 years.

Since the end of the election campaign, Bolsonaro has been reclusive at the Palácio da Alvorada and has spoken publicly only once. In an interview with the newspaper The globeVice President and Senator-elect Hamilton Mourao (Republicans) said Bolsonaro was diagnosed with an erysipelas on his leg. He attributed the absence of the Chief Executive at the Planalto Palace to the dermatological disease.

Bolsonaro’s deputy on the ticket, general Braga Netto visited the president on Thursday (17.nov). On leaving the official residence, Braga Netto stated that Bolsonaro was “well” and that would come back “soon” to face-to-face work at the Planalto Palace.

The president has only been to Planalto twice in the last two weeks, on one occasion he spoke with the vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). Bolsonaro has also not been talking to supporters, as usual, and has stopped making his traditional lives from thursday.