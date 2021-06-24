President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree naming lawyer Maria Claudia Bucchianeri as deputy minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The indication is contained in a normative act published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU). Maria Bucchianeri replaces Carlos Bastide Horbach, who took over as titular minister of the Court after Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho Neto left office. She became the favorite for the position after receiving public support from the National Association of Evangelical Jurists (Anajure) on June 1st.

The substitute ministers will have an important role in the next year: to analyze issues involving political propaganda of the candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. President Bolsonaro is expected to run for re-election. The lawyer maintains dialogue with the most diverse political groups. He has defended in court from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL).

Bucchianeri’s appointment comes at a time when Bolsonaro is seeking to reconnect with evangelicals, with an eye on the 2022 elections. In July, the president should nominate the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), André Mendonça, to the Federal Supreme Court ( STF), replacing Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who is retiring. Mendonça is the favorite for the job because he fits the “terribly evangelical” profile promised by the head of the Planalto to supporters.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach