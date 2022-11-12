Court will have 12 groups in 3 cities with 3 judges each: Curitiba, Florianópolis and Paraná

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appointed 12 federal judges to the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region). The nominations were published in extra edition of DOU (Official Diary of the Union) on Friday (11.Nov.2022). There is still no date set for the inauguration.

One of the objectives of the expansion was to unburden the federal regional courts. For the law 14.253/2021the vacant positions of substitute federal judges were transformed in the permanent staff of the Federal Justice in positions of judge.

The court will now have 12 classes in 3 cities with 3 judges each. Curitiba (PR) and Florianópolis (SC) will have two classes installed. The rest of the classes will be at the court’s headquarters in Porto Alegre (RS).

See who the nominees are: