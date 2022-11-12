Court will have 12 groups in 3 cities with 3 judges each: Curitiba, Florianópolis and Paraná
The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appointed 12 federal judges to the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region). The nominations were published in extra edition of DOU (Official Diary of the Union) on Friday (11.Nov.2022). There is still no date set for the inauguration.
One of the objectives of the expansion was to unburden the federal regional courts. For the law 14.253/2021the vacant positions of substitute federal judges were transformed in the permanent staff of the Federal Justice in positions of judge.
The court will now have 12 classes in 3 cities with 3 judges each. Curitiba (PR) and Florianópolis (SC) will have two classes installed. The rest of the classes will be at the court’s headquarters in Porto Alegre (RS).
See who the nominees are:
- Alexandre Goncalves Lippel is 55 years old and was born in Porto Alegre. He has a Masters in Law with a focus on human rights. He presided over the 2nd appeal class of the Federal Special Courts of Rio Grande do Sul. He has worked since 2019 in the assistance office for the 1st Class of the TRF-4 as summoned;
- Altair Antônio Gregorio is 63 years old and was born in Paim Filho (RS). He holds a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS) in 1991. He was an officer in the Military Police of Rio Grande do Sul until he became a federal judge in 1993;
- Eduardo Vandré Oliveira Lima Garcia is 54 years old. Graduated in Law from the Federal University of Rio Grande (RS) in 1990, he holds a PhD in Philosophy of Law from the University of Freiburg, Germany. He began serving as a federal judge in 1993;
- Eliana Paggiarin Marinho is 53 years old and is from Ibiraiaras (RS). She graduated in Law from Fundação Universidade de Passo Fundo (UPF) in 1991. She was director of the Florianópolis Forum;
- Gisele Lemke is 53 years old and was born in Blumenau (SC). Graduated in Law from the Federal University of Paraná in 1990. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Law and a PhD in State Law;
- Hermes Siedler da Conceição Junior is 69 years old and is from Porto Alegre. She holds a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from the Federal University of Santa Maria in 1975 and a master’s degree in Law in the area of social rights and public policies. She was a judge of the National Class of Uniformization of Federal Special Courts;
- Marcelo Malucelli was director of the Federal Justice Forum of Paraná. He has also been a titular judge at the 2nd Court of Tax Executions of Curitiba;
- Loraci Flores de Lima is 54 years old and was born in Santa Maria (RS). She graduated in Law from the Federal University of Santa Maria in 1990. She began to act as a federal judge in 1993. She was president of the 1st Appeals Panel of the Federal Special Courts of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Luiz Antonio Bonat is 68 years old and is from Curitiba. Graduated in Law from the Faculty of Law of Curitiba in 1979, he is a specialist in Public Law. He entered the federal judiciary in 1993, working in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Criciúma (SC) and Curitiba, in the 13th Federal Court;
- Marcelo De Nardi is 56 years old and was born in Porto Alegre. He holds a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from Unisinos in 1991 and a PhD in Law and a specialist in International Law from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and in Politics and Strategy from the Escola Superior de Guerra;
- Angelo Roberto Ilha da Silva He has been a public prosecutor since 1996. He graduated in Law in 1992 from the University of Rio dos Sinos. He holds a PhD from the Law School of the University of São Paulo and a postdoctoral degree from the PPG in Neurosciences at the Federal University of Minas Gerais;
- Ana Cristina Blasi She has been a lawyer for 30 years, has a master’s degree in State Law from the Federal University of Santa Catarina and specializes in Digital Law and the General Data Protection Law. Between 2015 and 2017, she served as a judge at TRE-SC.
