President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Thursday, 30, that the approval of the bill approved in Congress that extends the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for taxi drivers and extends the benefit to people with disabilities should come out tomorrow to buy new cars. With this, the benefit will be guaranteed until December 31, 2026.

The bill was approved in the Senate on December 15, after having passed through the Chamber. The proposal amends Law No. 8,989, of February 24, 1995, which provided for the right to exemption from the IPI for taxi drivers and people with disabilities who purchased a new car only until December 31 of this year.

Bolsonaro’s post announces the sanction of a law extending IPI exemption for taxi drivers, which first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Bolsonaro #announces #sanction #law #extending #IPI #exemption #taxi #drivers #ISTOÉ #MONEY