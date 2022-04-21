President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday that he will grant the institute of grace to federal deputy Daniel Silviera (PTB-RJ), sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to eight years and nine months in prison. Grace works as a forgiveness of crimes.

The announcement was made by Bolsonaro in a live broadcast this Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the trial in the STF. According to Bolsonaro, the decree granting the grace will be published later this Thursday.

+ André Mendonça says he is convinced that he did the right thing by condemning Daniel Silveira

“This is extremely important news for our democracy and freedom. I started working on this document yesterday, when Daniel Silveira was jailed for 8 years and 9 months. These are decisions that I will not comment on,” Bolsonaro said, before reading the decree that should be published in the Union’s “Official Gazette”.

Daniel Silveira was convicted by the STF for crimes of coercion in the course of the process — when a person uses violence or threats to obtain an advantage in a judicial process — and for inciting an attempt to prevent the free exercise of powers. The deputy was denounced by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) after releasing a video with threats to the ministers of the Supreme.

Yesterday, by 10 votes to 1, the deputy was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, in a closed regime. He was also sentenced to the loss of his mandate and the suspension of political rights, which could overturn the parliamentarian’s plans to contest this year’s elections…

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat