Amid a new rebound in Covid-19 cases, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Monday that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as the new Minister of Health, the fourth since the start of the health crisis in the country. Meanwhile, the nation, which has become the new global epicenter of the pandemic, tries to stop the hospital collapse due to the increase in cases as it approaches 280,000 deaths.

A new signing of President Bolsonaro will occupy the Brazilian Ministry of Health. This Monday, the far-right leader announced that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as his new Minister of Health, the fourth to serve in office since the first case of Covid-19 was registered in Brazilian lands.

The news came after the current Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, in charge of the office since May 2020, admitted that the president was looking for a replacement for him. The politician is under judicial investigation due to suspicions of “omission” and “lack of transparency” during his management of the pandemic.

Moments later, the president announced the decision to his militants in front of the Alvorada Palace, the residence of the Presidency, and announced that the new appointment will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Official Gazette.

“This afternoon we decided to appoint the doctor Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health. (…) In my opinion, he has everything to do a good job, continuing what Pazuello has done to this day,” Bolsonaro told his supporters in front of his residence in Brasilia.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the president and Queiroga, president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), a meeting that both called “extremely positive” and in which it was decided that the doctor would be in charge of the Health portfolio, a determining factor especially during the Covid-19 health crisis. After the meeting, Bolsonaro assured that he had known the doctor for “a while” and that he was not signing anyone.

The previous health ministers had friction with Bolsonaro. Both deputy Luiz Henrique Mandetta and oncologist Nelson Teich supported the confinement as a measure to reduce cases and the use of scientifically proven treatments, contrary to Pazuello, who followed the wishes of the far-right leader without question. But blind faith and abiding without hesitation the president’s decisions were not enough to keep Pazuello in the Ministry. “It’s that simple: one commands and the other obeys,” declared the general and former military officer in October.

It was also leaked that Queiroga was booked after the also cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar rejected the president’s invitation to occupy the Health portfolio due to his different conception of how to deal with the pandemic, such as his support for social distancing and the total closure of the shops if necessary, something Bolsonaro flatly refuses.

“What I saw, what I wrote and what I learned. This is above any ideology, any expectation that is not guided by science,” the doctor said, alluding to Bolsonaro’s repeated denialist statements during the pandemic.

The alarming epidemiological situation in Brazil

The announcement comes at a time when the Brazilian Executive is facing harsh criticism for its handling of the health emergency and for the constant minimization of the seriousness of the situation.

With 11.5 million infections and almost 280,000 deaths, the epidemiological situation in Brazil is alarming. According to the daily report of the health authorities, the country added 1,057 new deaths and 36,239 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With the second wave in full swing, Brazil has become the new epicenter of the global pandemic, only surpassed in cases and deaths by the United States.

With an average of 1,841 deaths per day, the average number of deaths has grown by 69.5% in the last month, a figure that worries experts. The situation in the South American nation has been aggravated by a second outbreak of the virus more lethal than the first due, among other factors, to the presence of new variants such as the Brazilian one, which originated in the Amazon and which, according to researchers, is three times more contagious than the original.

In the midst of the health crisis in Brazil, the notorious differences between the central and regional governments of the state of Sao Paulo continue to be constant. The region, badly hit by the pandemic -with 64,223 deaths and 2.2 million cases–, announced on Monday the entry into force of stricter measures in an attempt to prevent the collapse of its public health system. The regional Executive also announced the new opening of a field hospital to treat the sick.

More a measure to reinforce or attend to patients with Covid-19. Thank you to the private party for giving the space where this new hospital in campanha will work. Browse we reached 90% of the occupation of two UTI leitos na Grande SP. https://t.co/GQI7e6ir20 – João Doria (@jdoriajr) March 15, 2021

During his public intervention this Monday, the governor of Sao Paulo, João Doria, took the opportunity to charge again against Bolsonaro. He called him a “denier” and assured that because of him “Brazil became a global shame.”

“How long will Brazil be crying out for vaccines? How long will thousands of Brazilians be losing their lives every day?”, Asked the regional leader.

The far-right president is one of the world leaders who has most minimized the impact of the disease. It has been widely questioned for this and for promoting the use of drugs against Covid-19 whose efficacy has not been proven. In addition, he has questioned the effectiveness of some vaccines against the virus, especially those of Chinese origin, for which he has been accused of politicizing the emergency in the country in favor of the interests of other powers.

