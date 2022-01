“With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness,” he wrote on Twitter.

Olinda Bolsonaro was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, since last Monday (17).

The president is on an official trip to Suriname. In honor of his mother, he published several photos in which he appears alongside Olinda and other family members.



