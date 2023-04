Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is expected to attend a right-wing event in Lisbon next month. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was announced as a participant in an event that will bring together right-wing personalities from several countries in Lisbon, on May 13th and 14th.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the meeting should also be attended by the deputy prime minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini. The announcement of the participants was made by the Portuguese politician André Ventura, deputy who organizes the event.

He said in a video posted on Twitter that “many other leaders” would participate, but he did not name other names.

Ventura, who is leader of the Chega party, described the event as the “great world summit of the right” and said it would place Lisbon at the center of the world’s right.

In March, Ventura had already announced that his party was organizing an event with right-wing names from different countries and his intention was that personalities such as former American president Donald Trump and the leader of the Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal, would also participate. The presence of these two names, however, has not yet been confirmed.