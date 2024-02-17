Bolsonaro and Valdemar will be in the PL on Monday

Wajngarten, the former president's lawyer, says there will be no meeting between the two, in compliance with court orders

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, will be at the party's headquarters, in Brasília, next Monday (19.Feb.2024).

There is no information about when the two will appear at the scene. But Fábio Wajngarten, the former president's lawyer, told Power360 that they will not meet, in compliance with the court order issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Valdemar and Bolsonaro cannot maintain contact since they became targets of operation Tempus Veritatis. The investigation investigates an attempted coup d'état in 2022.

The former president's defense asked on Wednesday (Feb 14) for the ban to be lifted. Lawyers argue that Bolsonaro is the party's main electoral leader for the 2024 elections and that contact restrictions harm the strategy for the municipal election.

The PL advisor said that Valdemar will be at the party headquarters “to start a normal routine of meetings and agendas”.

Bolsonaro will go to headquarters a week before the event he called in São Paulo next Sunday (Feb 25), on Avenida Paulista. The former president spent Friday (Feb 16) with pastor Silas Malafaia speaking about the event.

So far, 65 deputies from the party say they will attend the event. In total, 84 deputies and 2 senators confirmed their presence.