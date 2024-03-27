At a PL event, the president of the party was the first to speak, but left in a hurry so that the former president could participate; both are prohibited from communicating

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netoand the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were at the senator's affiliation event this Wednesday (27th March 2024) Izalci Lucas (PL-DF) in Brasília. However, they did not participate simultaneously in the event due to the ban on communication between them determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The event was inaugurated by a speech by the leader of the party, who praised the newly joined senator and the “growth” that the party has had since the last elections. At a certain point during the event, Valdemar said he needed to “leave” so that former president Jair Bolsonaro could arrive.

Bolsonaro only entered the event with his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, after Valdemar had already left. The former head of the federal Executive ended the night with a speech.

Both are prohibited from communicating as determined by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes. Politicians are being investigated for alleged coup meetings to prevent the inauguration of the then elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

On February 8, they were search and seizure targets during Operation Tempus Veritatis. Costa Neto was even arrested for illegal possession of a weapon.

PL STRATEGIES

How the Power360 had anticipated, one of Senator Izalci's strategies when moving to the PL is to try to make a candidacy for the government of the Federal District in 2026 viable.

Aiming not only at the Federal District, Valdemar Costa Neto said, before leaving the event to make room for Bolsonaro, that the party “it will boom in 2026” with the support of Bolsonaro, and the former first lady and president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The couple has been a frequent presence at party events, such as the affiliation of the mayor of Rio Branco (AC), Tião Bocalomand the São Paulo government's Women's Secretariat, Sonaira Fernandes.

Bolsonaro also mentioned the expansion of the PL during the event. In his speech, without mentioning names, he said that the party should soon join a “heavyweight” governor.

“Heavyweights from the Executive branch will also come, as I mentioned this week, in Rio Branco, Capital of Acre, Mayor Bocalom. A heavyweight governor will soon arrive for our party. They are people who think very similar to ours and who have 4 very important words in their heads: God, country, family and freedom.”.