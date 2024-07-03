Former president and PL leader stated that they will not support projects to regulate the reform with an increase in the tax burden

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netostated this Tuesday (3.Jul.2024) that they will be against the regulation of the tax if there is an increase in the final taxation. The representative of the PL in the Chamber’s working groups, Joaquim Bird (PL-PA), is in the official residence of the President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and took into account the considerations of the two chiefs. The deputies have been meeting since 9:30 am and have not yet reached a consensus. One wing of the congressmen fears that granting more exemptions, such as those for meat, as the government wants, could result in an increase in the final tax rate, estimated at 26.5%.