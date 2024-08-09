Advisor releases video of the two separated at Nunes’ (MDB) convention after demands from Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The former president’s advisor Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Fabio Wajngarten shared this Friday (9.Aug.2024) a video to show that the former Chief Executive and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netodid not meet during the convention of the candidate for re-election for the City Hall of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

The post on X (ex-Twitter) comes after STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes gave Bolsonaro and Valdemar 48 hours to explain the “possible non-compliance” of the order on contact between them.

Watch:

Regarding the news that was published about possible meetings that took place last Saturday on the occasion of the MDB party convention to launch the Nunes/Mello Araújo ticket to run for Mayor of SP, I share here some videos that fully elucidate… pic.twitter.com/2K42t0MKFm — Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowoficial) August 9, 2024

Wajngarten said that the former president arrived at the event, held on Saturday (3.Aug), in the state governor’s car, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), from the back. Then he walked around the stage while Valdemar ended his speech saying that he would watch the event from the audience.

Bolsonaro enters the stage from the front, after the PL president leaves from the back, according to the images.

“President Bolsonaro remained on stage the entire time accompanied by his wife, the governor, the president [Michel] Temer, Mayor Nunes, Colonel Mello Araujo, countless other party leaders and supporters of the entire group“, declares

The advisor claims that the video shows that there was no “no contact whatsoever” between the 2.