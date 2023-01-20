It was the Spanish Felipe González who coined the famous phrase that traveled the world in which he compared a former political president to a Chinese vase in a living room. They all hold great value to him but they don’t know where to put it and wait for a child to nudge it and tear it to pieces. The vase ends up becoming a hindrance.

The parody of the former Spanish socialist president has come to my mind in the face of the similar situation that the ex-extreme right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, is experiencing in Brazil. Until yesterday, even after losing the elections, the former president was seen as a precious object, coveted politically. And, suddenly, a valuable vase has been revealed, but it is in the way of all the rooms.

Even when the former president lost the elections and fled to the United States, the political world that had bet on him continued to see him as something valuable from which political dividends could be reaped. A Chinese vase that had held its price.

And, suddenly, with the speed with which the winds sometimes change, former President Bolsonaro has begun to appear before the eyes of all those who raffled him off as a nuisance, a political pest who would be better off getting nudged.

Yes, suddenly everyone prefers that instead of returning from his American exile, to which he fled after his defeat, according to his people, to return later as a victor, stay out of the country. Even the new president, Lula, who defeated him at the polls, has implied that if Bolsonaro were to return he would prefer that he not be jailed, something that could make him a martyr.

The right-wing Liberal Party that sheltered Bolsonaro, which had not obtained enough signatures to create its own party, does not now know, especially after the failed coup, what to do with him if he returns to Brazil. Above all, because the most likely thing is that the electoral Justice will declare him ineligible for eight years.

In turn, the most conservative businessmen who supported him in the electoral campaign and who have lately been financing the coup plotters who turned the three seats of power in Brasilia upside down, are also showing more interest in him continuing abroad than within the country. . It was they who have just suggested that he create a personal company in the United States to give political lectures. They have even suggested how much he should ask for each of them: $10,000.

What if the United States decided not to renew the visa you entered with? And it is that the American president Biden, who will soon meet his Brazilian colleague, Lula da Silva, already has enough with his Trump to create headaches, and more so when 45 deputies from his party have already asked him to expel Bolsonaro from the country .

In the event that this happened and that the former Brazilian president could not continue in his golden American exile, his business friends are advising him to take advantage of the fact that he has his Italian nationality to move to the country that was the country of his ancestors. Anything but come back here.

And his faithful followers, the most fanatical, his unconditional? They too, some already in jail, accused of having actively participated in the destruction in Brasilia, are beginning to be perplexed and confused. They were sure that their boss, their myth, their messiah, would not abandon them and would get the military to listen to him and become accomplices in his desire to establish an authoritarian government. Many of them are beginning to feel confused and even betrayed, while the politicians who until yesterday, openly or surreptitiously, raffled him off in search of the votes he was getting with his populist conduct are perplexed.

And what about his wife, Michelle, the fierce evangelical, who was so lively in the electoral campaign, that she was already presenting herself as the candidate to succeed him? His wife, who organized religious rites with evangelical pastors very early in the Presidential Palace in which she, on her knees, in a mystical ecstasy in which she spoke strange languages, asked God to drive out of that place the demons of communism that they had left behind. left-wing governments.

The former Bolsonaro first lady, who had initially refused to accompany her husband to the United States, spreading the word that they had separated, now remains happy by his side and entertains herself, as she has appeared in the social networks, in showing and advising women on the beauty products that she uses and loves.

And all of this, for the moment, appears only as the prologue to a novel whose ending no one in their right mind would be able to guess today. Will Bolsonaro and his followers be able to rise from the current lethargy and judicial defeat and return to the arena of power with their anti-democratic rites, confessing that they have been betrayed and deceived? Will they once again be the kings and wizards of social networks, smart sowers of the fake news that they gave him so many dividends, or will the networks be the ones who also see him as the Chinese vase that begins to get in the way in the middle of the room?

