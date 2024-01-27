Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 16:06

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his three sons who hold mandates are organizing an online event to coordinate their supporters for this year's municipal elections. Called “Conservative Event 2024”, the live will be broadcast next Sunday, 28th, at 7 pm, and has the objective of, in addition to organizing the Bolsonarista base, preparing future candidates and creating influencers to act locally governed by the group's agenda.

“The time has come to prepare candidates and local leaders for this very decisive year”, says the official page for registration for the event, which will take place on federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro’s (PL-SP) YouTube channel. The “crossed” inscription instructs the participant to join a WhatsApp broadcast group to participate in the event, where they will receive information about the live and “special content”.

The meeting will be led by Bolsonaro, his father, deputy Eduardo, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). The last one, since the 2000s in the Rio de Janeiro City Council, is expected to run for his seventh term in October.

Live broadcasts were widely used by Bolsonaro during his period as President of the Republic, to publicize his actions, communicate with his most loyal followers and attack opponents. In October 2023, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected three actions that requested the former president's ineligibility due to the use of the Planalto and Alvorada Palaces to make live broadcasts and give interviews during the electoral campaign.

The ministers' assessment was that Bolsonaro committed irregularities, but the conduct was not serious enough to attract ineligibility. Days later, the Electoral Court approved rules to be used as a reference in similar cases in the future.

Five days before the scheduled date, participants in the Bolsonaro event are already expressing their views in the comments box on the page where the live broadcast will be broadcast. Messages such as “it was already taking a while for us to return to the fight”, “the printed vote is the only way out” and “let's take over our country soon” have been appearing in the chat since the morning of this Tuesday, 23rd.