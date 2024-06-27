The event was organized by deputy and pre-candidate for the capital of Pará Éder Mauro (PL-PA); there will be a concentration in the docks area

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will participate in a motorcycle rally in Belém (PA) on Sunday (June 30, 2024), alongside federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of the capital Éder Mauro (PL-PA).

The group of supporters must leave Belém International Airport at 10am to Av. de Souza Franco, close to the dock, where there will be a gathering. In addition to Bolsonaro, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro is also expected to participate in the convoy.

Éder Mauro leads the race for the capital of Pará in this year’s municipal elections. In the latest survey by Paraná Pesquisas, released on June 15, he has the highest percentage among pre-candidates, with 30%. Next, are the state deputy Igor Normando (MDB), with 18.4%, and current mayor Edmilson Rodrigues (Psol), with 13.4%.

The research was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from June 9 to 14, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Belém (PA). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 pp, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number PA-04749/2024.

Agenda in Pará

In addition to Belém, Bolsonaro will visit São Geraldo do Araguaia and Marabá on Monday (Jul 1), and Parauapebas on Tuesday (Jul 2).