Liberal Party organizes demonstrations in Minas Gerais and Rondônia on October 8th and 12th, respectively

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro –current president of PL Mulher– called on supporters to march against abortion in the coming days. In a video in which she appears alone, Michelle called supporters to a rally at Praça da Liberdade, in Belo Horizonte, at 9am on Sunday (Oct 8, 2023). She and the former president are in the capital of Minas Gerais this Friday (6.Oct) ​​to participate in a series of events. Bolsonaro recorded alongside the senator Jaime Bagattoli (PL-RO) calling on supporters to march against abortion at Espaço Alternativo in Porto Velho, Rondônia, at 4pm on Thursday (12.Oct). “We respect life from its conception”says the former Chief Executive in the recording.