Casal spent Independence Day at the Leadership Congress; Magno Malta, Feliciano and Hélio Lopes also attended

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro participated on Thursday (7.Sep.2023) in a service at Catedral da Bênção, in Brasília. The 2 went to the Leadership Congress. Besides them, were present the deputies Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) and Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ) and Senator great malta (PL-ES). In Publication on social media, Malta classified the event as blessed. “It is a gift to be gathered together for this service, especially on such an emblematic day for our nation, September 7th,” wrote the senator.