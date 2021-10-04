On different political spectrums, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the former president Lula (PT) took advantage of the fall of WhatsApp this Monday (4.Oct.2021) to promote their respective channels on Telegram.

The messaging app faces a global crash since early afternoon. The technical issues also expand to Instagram and to Facebook.

At 1:11 pm, Lula shared a tweet forwarding his official channel on Telegram –which has 34,000 subscribers. The publication has more than 6,000 likes until 5:21 pm this Monday (4.Oct).

Bolsonaro, 8 minutes after Lula, shared a video asking his followers to follow him on the Telegram. The publication has more than 14,000 likes until 5:21 pm.

Following the avalanche of jokes on social media, Lula’s team took advantage the situation to publicize an image criticizing the federal government.

BREAK ON FACEBOOK

The company said this Monday afternoon (4.Oct) ​​it was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

READ MORE: