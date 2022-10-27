Russian president says Brazil will continue to be his biggest partner in Latin America regardless of the result

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinsaid this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) which has good relations with the 2 candidates for the Presidency of Brazil who are vying for the 2nd round, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We know they [os candidatos] have consensus in their relationship with Russia, despite difficult situations within the country. We do not interfere in internal political processes,” Putin told the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

“[O Brasil] is our most important partner in the region, and will continue to be so. We will do everything to make these relationships develop further.”said the Russian president.

The statement was made during the closing session of the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Clublinked to the Kremlin, which brings together international researchers, businessmen and politicians.

In February, Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Russia to negotiate the import of fertilizers into Brazil. At the time, the Brazilian president remained neutral about the possibility of war between Russians and Ukrainians, which began a week after the visit.

However, Lula’s eventual victory does not displease the Russians, since the candidate has already criticized the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by stating that he “wanted war” and that, if you didn’t want to, “would have negotiated a little more”.