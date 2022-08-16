Ceremony in which Alexandre de Moraes takes command of the Electoral Justice should separate the current president and his PT opponent

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) will meet this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) during the ceremony in which Minister Alexandre de Moraes assumes the headship of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Lula and Bolsonaro are the 2 best-placed presidential candidates, according to the PowerDate. It is the 1st time that they have met since they became opponents in the race for the Plateau.

The trip to the inauguration ceremony of Moraes does not mean that Lula and Bolsonaro will interact: the current president will be at a table together with authorities, among them the heads of the Powers. The PT, who is invited, will be in the audience.

The press will not enter the plenary of the TSE, where the ceremony will take place. The ceremony will be at 7pm. The event will be broadcast by TSE channel on YouTube and by TV Justice.

Journalists, including photographers and videographers, will only be able to access the Court’s main hall after the inauguration to follow the greetings. The decision was taken during a meeting held on August 12. The entire guest list, including press professionals, went through Moraes.

Moraes’ term will last 2 years. Ricardo Lewandowski will be the deputy, but he will stay for a shorter time: the minister retires in May 2023, when he turns 75 and leaves the Court.

In addition to Lula and Bolsonaro, former presidents should attend the inauguration of the minister Michel Temer (MDB) and Dilma Rousseff (EN).

top candidates

According to the latest survey PowerDateheld from July 31 to August 2, Lula has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro has 35%.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE on 29 June. The list of tested names reflects the most likely scenario at the time. The scenario should narrow down in the coming days.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. Data were collected from July 31 to August 2, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.