The affiliation of the mayor of Jundiaí (SP), Luiz Fernando Machado, and other municipal leaders to the Liberal Party met this Saturday (17.jun.2023) the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the PSD president, Gilberto Kassabwho is the current state secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo.

Luiz Fernando Machado left the PSDB to join the PL. In a speech, the party’s president, Valdemar Costa Neto, spoke about the importance of strengthening the party for the municipal elections next year and about “unite the right”.

“With Bolsonaro’s strength, we will reach 1,400 or 1,500 mayors in Brazil. We’re going to break the record for everything. I have been saying in Brasilia, in the next elections, no one takes the election from the right”, said the head of the PL.

According to Costa Neto, the State of São Paulo is one of the priorities of the acronym. For the city hall of the capital, the PL must support the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

BOLSONARO AND JUSTICE

Bolsonaro is honorary president of the PL. The former chief executive, in a speech, referred to the actions he is facing in court and that could make him illegible. He stated that it is necessary to face “obstacles” and that when he was still President of the Republic he was advised to “arrange millions” to respond to lawsuits in court, but did not.

“We know what the political life of some people is like, what they want to do with you, the accusations, the persecutions. But we have to face these obstacles. I knew it wouldn’t be any different.”, said Bolsonaro.

Also participating in this Saturday’s event was the president of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo), André do Padro (PL-SP), and Senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP).

