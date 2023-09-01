The Federal Police called the former Brazilian president and his wife to testify to give part in a case that accuses the Bolsonaros of trying to “improperly” appropriate some jewels that were given to them on official trips to countries like Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth time that Bolsonaro has appeared before the Police since he left office.

In another judicial scandal involving the far-right ex-president, the Rio de Janeiro Justice accuses Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro of “misappropriation of public property”, after the president received various types of gifts -exotic jewelry and luxury watches- during his official visits to some Arab nations; gifts that would not have returned to the state heritage after leaving the Alvorada Palace on December 31.

However, the case does not stop there. Bolsonaro not only did not return the jewels that were given to him on an official visit as head of state, but also participated in a complex illegal commercial network for the sale of these gifts through “intermediaries”, according to the accusations. .

Which, if true, would be an activity potentially prosecutable for money laundering and appropriation of public assets; both crimes punishable with imprisonment.

For their part, Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle decided to “adopt the prerogative of silence regarding the facts investigated,” according to their legal team.

Despite the fact that the Brazilian authorities mainly point to the former first lady, six other people have been called to the stands in Brasilia and Saõ Paulo to testify in relation to this controversial case: Mauro Cid, former presidential dean, and his father Mauro Lorena Cid ; Fabio Wajngarten, former head of government communication; Marcelo Camara and Osmar Crivellati, former presidential advisers, and Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s lawyer.

Photojournalists cover the arrival of the vehicle carrying former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Police headquarters where he will testify in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. © AP / Eraldo Peres

Wassef would also be a key piece in the preparation of the case. He is reported to have repurchased one of the watches sold in the United States, after the Brazilian government demanded its return earlier this year. The lawyer claims to be innocent.

“I am the victim of a cowardly disinformation campaign, I am absolutely calm, I have never committed any irregularity or anything illegal,” Wassef told some local media as he arrived at the Saõ Paulo police headquarters.

The long list of court cases against Bolsonaro

Since he lost the 2022 presidential elections to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro has been the object of constant scrutiny by the Brazilian authorities, who accuse him of abuse of power, falsification of vaccination certificates and even a coup attempt against the elected government.

Regarding the latter, Bolsonaro is accused of being behind the riots in Brazilian territory on January 8, after fomenting discontent through the spread of false news about the electoral system. An act that cost him having been stripped by the Brazilian Justice of his political rights for eight years.

With EFE, AFP and AP