Jair Bolsonaro during an official ceremony at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, last Wednesday. Eraldo Peres / AP

He began to moderate his speech. To change friends. To put off the fans. Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right Brazilian president, is turning to the center. It is a way of seeing it. With a greater historical perspective, something more interesting would be happening. Bolsonaro’s systematic polarization strategy would have scratched the edge. It was the great challenge to the dynamics of power in his country. Propose an anti-political leadership, which offers itself as an alternative to the endogamous establishment in Brasilia. In the same way that Donald Trump boosted his career by taking on the Wa caste …