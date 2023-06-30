Valdemar Costa Neto says that the decision on the former president’s ineligibility “will be able to reveal the strongest voter”

Politicians allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took to social media this Friday (30.jun.2023) to criticize the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to sentence him for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Despite being against the determination, Bolsonaristas spoke of “future”.

“Believe me that today’s injustice will be able to reveal the nation’s strongest voter. And the result of this will be recorded in the 2024 and 2026 elections. More than ever, Brazil needs strength”, he wrote the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, on his Twitter profile.

The president of the PP and former minister of the Civil House of the Bolsonaro government, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), declared that the future cannot be prevented. “No one can forbid tomorrow. Hope is more alive than ever”, he wrote on your Twitter profile. Recently, he said he does not consider himself a Bolsonarist.

Here are other posts on the subject: