President Jair Bolsonaro again questioned the safety of the vaccine against covid-19 in children. The president says he talked to the father of the child from Lençóis Paulista who had a cardiac arrest about 12 hours after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, on Tuesday, 18.

“What he said to us is worrying,” he said in a conversation with supporters and the press in Eldorado, a municipality in the interior of São Paulo where he attended the burial of his mother, Olinda Bolsonaro, this Friday. “Was it the vaccine or not?” he asked. According to the government of São Paulo, the cardiorespiratory arrest was caused by a rare heart disease that the family was unaware of and had no relation to the immunizing agent.

Still on child vaccination, the president defended that in the last two years “no one heard that they needed a child ICU”. “Some died? Yes they died, I am deeply sorry. But it’s an insignificant number and it had to be taken into account if she had other comorbidities as well,” he said. report of Estadão showed that Brazil became the second country with the highest number of child deaths from covid.

The regulation of social networks on disinformation in the pandemic was also criticized by Bolsonaro. “Talking about anything about vaccine has become a crime, they take down your page. Where is our freedom of expression? The ‘zap’ network was left to discuss”, he concluded.

