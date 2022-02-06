President Jair Bolsonaro again defended, this Sunday, 6, the review of the tax burden on fuels and minimized tax losses with proposals pending in Congress. For Bolsonaro, the composition of fuel prices “is quite serious”. “You have to think about the people, not the state. First, the population,” he said, upon returning to Palácio da Alvorada after a tour of Brasília and the surrounding area.

Contrary to the economic team, Bolsonaro and the political wing of the government gave the green light to a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), presented by deputy Christino Áureo (Progressistas-RJ) on Thursday, 3. The text authorizes states and municipalities to reduce, in whole or in part, the tax rates under their jurisdiction in 2022 and 2023 without the need for tax compensation, as required today by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

“The PEC is not imposing, it is authoritative in a time of emergency”, argued Jair Bolsonaro this Sunday. The proposal, if enacted, would represent a waiver of up to R$54 billion, according to the government’s economic team. The team of Minister Paulo Guedes, of Economy, defends the reduction of taxes only for diesel oil and with budgetary compensation.

The president once again blamed the high value at gas stations on the ICMS collection defined by the governors. “The composition of fuel prices is quite serious. Since January 2019, the value, by the federal government, has always been the same. As for ICMS, it almost doubled the value of these taxes,” he declared.

In addition to the PEC filed in the Chamber, another proposal emerged in the Senate to reduce fuel taxes. Nicknamed “PEC kamikaze” by technicians in the economic area, the text by Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) could have an impact of more than R$ 100 billion.

