





President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said again, this Sunday, 23, that in a possible new term, in 2023, the minimum wage in Brazil will increase above inflation. The president also committed to granting a real increase to retirees, pensioners and public servants.

“We will give an increase above inflation for the minimum wage, for retirees and for civil servants”, said the president. “I believe in Minister Paulo Guedes, who is recognized outside Brazil, the numbers of our economy really are the envy of the vast majority of other countries”, he said, during an interview with Record TV.

“If Guedes said that now, I’m sure he has the means and knows how to put these readjustments into practice,” Bolsonaro declared. The real increase in the minimum wage has been the theme used by the campaign of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to criticize the opponent’s government.







