by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – On the day it was announced that the country’s official inflation closed last year above 10%, President Jair Bolsonaro sought to exempt himself from responsibility and blamed the policies of restrictions on the movement of people adopted during the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus due to the general rise in prices.

“Remember the ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’? You are seeing the economy. The guy stayed at home, supported and now wants to blame me for inflation,” Bolsonaro said, in a conversation with supporters posted on social media.

According to the president, “the whole world” has the problem of inflation.

According to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Tuesday, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ended 2021 with a rise of 10.06%, well above the limit of 5.25% of the established inflation target. by the Central Bank.

Still, the conversation with supporters, said Bolsonaro consider that Brazil is a country that “is less suffering in the economy, although it is hard for the people … losing purchasing power.”

The result accumulated last year was the highest since 2015, when the index closed at 10.67%. It was also above the Reuters poll expectation of a 9.97% rise and was still far above the 4.52% high seen in 2020.

In an open letter sent this Tuesday to the Minister of Economy to justify the failure to comply with the inflation target in 2021, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the BC has taken the necessary measures to ensure that the IPCA reaches the targets set for 2022. , 2023 and 2024.

Although market projections for this year point to an overflow of the established upper limit, Campos Neto reinforced that the achievement of the target in 2022 remains in the focus of the monetary authority.

For 2022, the inflation target is 3.50%, with a maximum limit of 5.00%. According to the Focus bulletin released by the BC, the market expects consumer inflation measured by the IPCA to remain at 5.03% this year, slightly above the ceiling of the tolerance interval.

