The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted this Monday to a clinic in Orlando (Florida) with severe abdominal pain, as has been reported. the brazilian newspaper or globe without citing sources and his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, has confirmed to the AFP agency. According to said information, Bolsonaro is in the AdventHealth hospital. The status of the former Brazilian far-right president is unknown. It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has been admitted for abdominal pain. Since the knife attack he suffered during a campaign rally in 2018, his hospital admissions have been recurring. The last two were in January and March of last year, always for the same problem.

This same Monday, before his hospital admission, Bolsonaro has been posting on his Twitter account a string of the supposed achievements of his presidency. That same social network was the way Bolsonaro launched this Sunday a lukewarm condemnation of the assault on the powers of the State in Brasilia more than five hours after it began and when the authorities had already regained control of the situation.

Bolsonaro traveled to Orlando (Florida) on December 30. With the trip to the United States in the last days of his presidency, Bolsonaro avoided the task of imposing the presidential sash and making the solemn transfer of power to his successor and rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro is subject to various investigations into his management, for which reason it has been speculated that his departure from the country seeks to avoid them.

He arrived at Orlando’s Signature Flight Support airport aboard the presidential plane and was transferred, escorted by his security service, to a mansion in the former Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter José Aldo da Silva, where he has been staying. In the last week, images of the ex-president greeting his followers and also a photograph of him eating fried chicken at a KFC restaurant in Orlando have been released.

lukewarm condemnation

This Sunday, in his lukewarm condemnation of the assault on Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidency carried out by his followers, he stated: “Peaceful demonstrations, in accordance with the law, are part of democracy. However, the depredations and invasions of public buildings such as those that occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are beyond the rule”, referring to the popular protests in the final stretch of the Dilma Rousseff government and after his dismissal, when some protesters walked on the roof of Congress.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Throughout my tenure, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom,” he wrote in a second tweet on Sunday. “Furthermore, I repudiate the accusations, without evidence, that the current head of the executive branch of Brazil attributes to me,” he concluded in a third, with which he came up against the words of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who told him had blamed for the assault.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.