Former president has been calling senators with whom he had good relations and asking for a vote saying that it is a way to maintain the balance of power

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been calling senators with whom he had good relations to ask for a vote in Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) in the election for the presidency of the Casa Alta. Even so, the main organizers of the candidacy say that Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) maintains the lead of votes.

Bolsonaro called at least 3 senators on Sunday (29.jan.2023). In conversations, according to his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), reads political scenarios.

“He makes contact with some senators that he has more freedom and explains how the scenario is in Brazil and how decisive the election of President of the Senate is. The feedback has been quite positive. Even from a distance, he’s still very active.“, said.

The senators who support Marinho’s candidacy had lunch at the senator’s house Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF). Flávio and at least 15 other senators passed by throughout the day. A paella was served to the congressmen.

The candidate, former ministers Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), Teresa Cristina (PP-MS) and Damares Alvez (Republicanos-DF), Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) and Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), from the same party as Pacheco.

The idea, according to those present, was to set up a broad base. There is the possibility that the PSDB will join the block of 3 parties that support Marinho: PP, PL and Republicans. On Saturday (28.jan), they officially supported the candidacy.

The election will take place on Wednesday (Feb 1st). In addition to Marinho and Pacheco, Senator Eduardo Girao (Podemos-CE) also competes, but with virtually no chance of winning. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) supports Pacheco’s candidacy.

As found out by Power360, Marinho’s main articulators say he is behind. In front of the cameras, they show optimism.

“By our count, we already have 42 votes“, said Senator Wellington Fagundes. He attended the lunch and, earlier, another meeting on the senator-elect’s boat Wilder Morais (PL-GO), which was on Lake Paranoá, in Brasília.

Support from PL, PP and Republicans

Rogério Marinho said that, if elected on February 1, he would sign the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the January 8 attacks. The statement was given at an event on Saturday (28.jan.2023), in Brasília, where the support of PP and Republicans for his name was made official. He criticized the current government, which, according to him, was in favor of the investigations and is now against it.

“Clearly there was a security breach. Senator Soraya [Thronicke] is proposing a CPI. I think it’s the right instrument to find out what the failures by action or omission were in general. Selective research cannot be done. We are seeing a government that, at first, was in favor of the CPI. Now, President Lula and the [senador] randolf [Rodrigues] they say it’s not necessary. We are ready to sign a broad CPI”, he stated.

Watch the full event (35min25s):

Marinho spoke for 15 minutes and then spoke with journalists for another 10 minutes. In his speech, he and his allies rejected the idea that the election for president of the Senate is a kind of 3rd round of presidential elections. But he made several criticisms of the current government, which he associated with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

He stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) supports Pacheco. “The government is operating and will operate. We’re not complaining, we’re stating the obvious.“, said.

Marino was minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He said that his candidacy will follow the actions of the former president and the previous president, Michel Temer (MDB). In his assessment, these policies were responsible for the reduction in unemployment, observed in 2022. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), unemployment ended last year at 8.1% – the lowest rate in 7 years.

“This begins in 2016, when former President Temer begins to lift this country that had been placed at rock bottom, losing the trust of those who invest in the country. That it was downhill, immersed in a catastrophe, in an economic catastrophe. A process of apportionment of the public machine and of social and economic breakdown leading our people to despair”, he said in a veiled reference to former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Marinho says that Temer and Bolsonaro were responsible for the modernization of the State. That legacy would be at risk under the current government. His candidacy would support changes such as labor and social security reforms, and the legal framework for sanitation and railroads.

“Much of that legacy is at risk. We need to do the counterpoint. We need to moderate the greed, the excesses that we are witnessing from those who are coming to power and in their eagerness to impose their agenda they want to destroy what was done in a virtuous way“, said.

Asked if the eulogies of ex-president Temer are part of an attempt to attract the MDB to his candidacy, he replied that they were not, since the party is in Lula’s support base. “But MDB senators are welcome”, he amended. The party has 10 senators.

Marinho’s speech contrasts with Lula’s speeches, who have called Temer “scammer”. On a trip to Uruguay, the president said that Dilma’s impeachment was a “coup”. Temer reacted by saying that it was, in fact, a “lucky Strike”. Of Lula’s 37 ministers, 7 supported the impeachment of the former president.