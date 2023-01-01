the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still identifies himself in his profiles on social networks as President of the Republic of Brazil this Sunday, January 1st, beginning of the mandate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

O Power360 checked all of Bolsonaro’s profiles at 7:14 pm this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023) and noted that the former president is still described as President of the Republic and a candidate for re-election.

See the profiles of the former president:



Bolsonaro’s profile on Twitter



Bolsonaro’s profile on Instagram



Bolsonaro’s profile on Facebook



Bolsonaro’s profile on TikTok



Bolsonaro profile on Kawai



Bolsonaro’s profile on LinkedIn

The former president left Brazil last Friday (Dec.30, 2022) for Orlando, in the United States, and should stay there until January 30. Bolsonaro refused to hand over the presidential sash to Lula, a symbolic rite that symbolizes the transfer of government command.

A group of Brazilians passed the presidential sash to the president. The choice was a way to have more representation in the solemn moment. The group is composed of 8 Brazilians and would represent the diversity of the Brazilian population.

Lula received the sash from the president of the Centcoop Network (Central of Work Cooperatives of Collectors of Recyclable Materials) of the Federal District, Aline Souza, 33 years old.

The petista took office for the 3rd time and becomes the 39th president of the Federative Republic of Brazil. Lula had already taken office for 2 terms (2003-2010).

The president’s 1st speech at the inauguration ceremony began at 3:15 pm this Sunday (Jan 1, 2022), on the Senate floor. He was greeted by congressmen with shouts of “Hello, hello, hello! Squid! Squid!”. They also waved the “L” with his hands, a mark of the PT’s electoral campaign.

The President of the Senate conducted the solemn session in Congress. Before the playing of the national anthem and Lula’s speech, there was 1 minute of silence in honor of the deaths of Esdon Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, and pope emeritus Bento 16.

He signed the term of office at 3:11 pm with a pen that, according to him, he won from the president at a rally in Piauí in the 1989 election campaign. Lula was victorious in the 2002 and 2006 elections, but he did not remember to use it. “It is a tribute to the people of the State of Piauí”, said the president.