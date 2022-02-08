President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) limited himself to a quick comment about his meeting with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which took place in the morning at Palácio do Planalto: “Mission accomplished. I talk to everyone and look for solutions. We only want one thing, transparency and security (in the elections)”, said the Chief Executive to supporters about the meeting with the magistrate, his political opponent, who will preside over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) during the elections.

Moraes and STF colleague Edson Fachin went to Planalto to deliver an invitation to Bolsonaro for the inauguration ceremony of the new TSE command, scheduled for the 22nd. From that date until August, Fachin will be the president of the Court and Moraes, the vice president. Afterwards, Moraes assumes the top position.

Protocol, the meeting took place at a time of tension between the Executive and Judiciary Powers and lasted about 15 minutes. Bolsonaro failed to comply with a court order by Moraes and failed to testify to the Federal Police about the leak of confidential data from the institution.

Still to supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro assumed that he has a large expense on the corporate card. “Tomorrow and Wednesday I’m going to spend, I’m going to guess, about 300 thousand on the card, with two trips to the Northeast”, said the president, who is going to the region tomorrow to inaugurate works for the transposition of the São Francisco River.

