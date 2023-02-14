Bolsonaro’s political life has remained unknown since he left Brazil on December 30, two days before the end of his term. The best kept secret by all those close to him is about when he will return to his country, where the Prosecutor’s Office and various investigations open against him are waiting for him. Everything seems to indicate that it will not be soon. Now, the former president himself has expressed the possibility that he apply for Italian nationality. A question that does not seem so far-fetched, since his great-grandfather was born in Anguillara, in northeastern Italy, and he emigrated with his parents to Brazil when he was 10 years old.

That his plans to hypothetically evade Brazilian Justice could crystallize in the Mediterranean country have been revealed in a recent interview with a transalpine medium, where he has stated: «My grandparents were from Padua. By your law, I am Italian.” The Foreign Ministry has specified that it has not received a formal request from Bolsonaro, but his sons Flavio and Eduardo did so in 2020, although it remains unresolved. The door for the far-right leader is not closed: if he has ancestors, there are no generational limits to the process.

Bolsonaro already has an honorary nationality, which was given to him in 2021 when he visited the town of his ancestors. The title generated a deep controversy, since the majority of the population of Padua did not agree with this concession. However, the Government of the region avoided the criticism by ensuring that it was granted not exclusively on a personal basis, but in recognition of all the Italians who left the country for Latin America. The mere hypothesis that the former Brazilian president joined Meloni’s Italy increases the concern of his former Brazilian opponents and of Lula’s own government, which links him to the humanitarian drama suffered by the indigenous populations during his term.

They want him back to Brazil no matter what. For this reason, numerous congressmen from the country have asked the US Administration not to issue the tourist visa requested by the former president, who has been staying in Florida for six weeks and could extend his stay by a semester. They have also requested that he be extradited from the US, although this possibility is remote. Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, assures that “it is very difficult to expel someone in a legal situation, who respects immigration laws” and that, in addition, he is not formally accused of a crime either. For now, the former right-wing leader is moving on with his life as a normal visitor. Videos of him walking down the street or going to shops have been seen on social networks. He is a regular at fast food restaurants and has become a kind of “celebrity” among the hundreds of his followers in Orlando, whether they are Brazilians or Americans who are affiliated with the extreme right.

The ‘candidate’ Michelle



As a tourist you will not be able to work, so the purpose of leading events with businessmen will end up being extinguished. The doubt about how he covers the expenses of his new life in Miami seems to have been resolved, for now, by a group of wealthy compatriots who would be sending him resources for his subsistence. The law prevents him from charging for attending receptions or other events, but he can attend the tributes lavished on him by his followers. Last week he participated in a rally in Miami where he assured that he will continue to be active in politics and that his intention is to return to the presidency of Brazil, although he did not explain how he will do it.

To remain present on the political stage, it is not necessary for Bolsonaro to be physically in Brazil. His ‘modus operandi’ would be, as deputy Erika Hilton has assured, to give orders or send strategic messages to the Bolsonaristas and their related parliamentarians. In fact, his wife. Michelle has already returned to the country and has already been seen working in the Liberal Party (PL), birthplace of the former president.

The PL has begun to make the figure of the former ‘first lady’ public and political scientists do not rule out that she will become the candidate who represents her husband’s strategies and ideology in the 2026 presidential elections. expected support, the far-right leader has several state governors in his favor and a good number of supporters in Congress. Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of her three children, leads the opposition and is surrounded by numerous supporters in a Parliament, voted in October last year, with a limited number of members from the left of President Lula da Silva.

Despite having open investigations, the former president has mentioned that he remains calm and blameless. So much so that the Bolsonaristas who assaulted the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasilia have been left to fend for themselves without their leader. Bolsonaro, as part of his defense strategy, has distanced himself and has sentenced his followers to “each one pay for what he has done.” “What happened is not from our right,” he has expressed. He will have to see if calm remains in the event that the courts disqualify him from exercising politics.