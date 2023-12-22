Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 21:52

After the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will support Ricardo Nunes (MDB), current mayor of the capital of São Paulo, in the dispute for re-election next year, Bolsonaro supporters have shown dissatisfaction on the networks. A segment of the former president's supporters prefers to support Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), former Minister of the Environment. One of the exponents of discontent is state deputy Lucas Bove (PL).

On the social network “X”, formerly Twitter, the parliamentarian cited a phrase said by Bolsonaro himself just over a week ago, when he stated that the candidate should be Salles. At a PL event on December 12, the former president asked for “Salles mayor” in a conversation with journalists and added that “São Paulo really deserves a name for a person who will do something for the municipality, and not do it for a party”.

It was this phrase that Bove highlighted and, subsequently, said that he expects a right-wing candidate to run for the Executive Branch of the capital. “These were the last words that came out of the mouth of our leader and always President Bolsonaro about SP City Hall! Therefore, I still believe that we will have a right-wing candidacy. Or do you trust the word of anyone else other than the president himself?” he posted to his followers.

On the afternoon of this Friday, the 22nd, the deputy commented again on the matter. “For my part, President Jair Bolsonaro's final decision will be respected and accepted, he is our leader and that's it. But, while he doesn't make an official statement, I continue to believe, hope and dream of having a right-wing candidate in my beloved city,” he said. At the end of the post, he added a hashtag in support of Ricardo Salles.

Former federal deputy and Bolsonaro supporter, Coronel Tadeu (PL) published a live with the title: “Ricardo Salles could give Ricardo Nunes a bad rap.” He cited that the “right” needs to unite in São Paulo and used the 2022 elections as an example, when Bolsonaro, Tarcísio de Freitas and Marcos Pontes lost in the capital of São Paulo, even though Freitas and Pontes won in the State.

“In the city of São Paulo, Lula beat Bolsonaro. O [Fernando] Haddad beat Tarcísio. Marcos Pontes lost to Márcio França in the Senate. The right needs to show more strength in the city of São Paulo. Winning City Hall is very important. And a group is a group. The municipality of São Paulo is the largest in Brazil and has a larger budget than many states. It is important for the right to take a stand. Who will say who is the candidate is Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, he said in an excerpt from the live.

Bolsonaro supporters took advantage of the publications to comment and show their preference for Ricardo Salles in the race for Mayor of São Paulo next year.

How the Estadão showed, after the agreement around the name of Ricardo Nunes, it will be up to Jair Bolsonaro to indicate the name of the vice president. This will occur in mid-February, when Bolsonaro returns from vacation.

The dispute for the Mayor of São Paulo still has, for now, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Kim Kataguiri (União), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Maria Helena (Novo) among its pre-candidates.